AGC flags potential contempt over false allegations

Various individuals and groups, in and outside Singapore, had repeated false allegations that sought to cast aspersions on the involvement of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon in the case involving Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, said the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC).

In a statement yesterday after Nagaenthran was hanged at the Changi Prison Complex, AGC said it "takes a serious view of any act that may constitute contempt, and will not hesitate to take appropriate action to protect the administration of justice".

These false allegations were asserted in an affidavit filed on Monday by Nagaenthran's mother, Madam Panchalai Supermaniam, in an eleventh-hour attempt to halt his execution that was dismissed by the court on Tuesday.

Nagaenthran, 33, was convicted of trafficking 42.72g of heroin in 2010 and given the mandatory death penalty. The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said he was bringing in nearly half a kilogram of a powdery substance found to contain at least 42g of pure heroin.

He had exhausted his rights of appeal and was first scheduled to be hanged on Nov 10 last year, but filed a last-ditch application to challenge his sentence. On March 29, a five-judge Court of Appeal, led by Chief Justice Menon, rejected his bid, calling it a blatant and egregious abuse of the court's processes.

Nagaenthran's lawyers claimed he was mentally disabled, but the court said there was no admissible evidence to support this. His execution was rescheduled to yesterday, and his mother joined him in filing the last-minute application.

Court papers filed on behalf of mother and son on Monday sought to stay the execution on grounds that Chief Justice Menon ought not to have presided over Nagaenthran's matters, as his tenure as attorney-general overlapped with Nagaenthran's prosecution.

This application was dismissed on Tuesday by a three-judge court, led by Justice Andrew Phang.

Yesterday, the AGC statement said it was the seventh application, not including appeals, brought by Nagaenthran after his appeal against conviction was dismissed in 2011, more than 10 years ago.

"It is the latest attempt to abuse the court's processes and unjustifiably delay the carrying into effect of the lawful sentence imposed on Nagaenthran," said the statement.

AGC noted that Madam Panchalai, in representing herself, claimed her application and affidavit had been prepared and filed with the assistance of "friends and social activists". Reiterating its arguments before the court on Tuesday, AGC said the legal papers for this latest application were clearly prepared under legal advice.

AGC noted the correspondence e-mail address kirstenhan@hey. com that Madam Panchalai gave did not appear to be hers, and the legal papers had been signed by someone else.

"It appeared that those advising Madam Panchalai had deliberately failed to inform her that Nagaenthran had expressly stated that he had no objections to (Chief Justice Menon) hearing his matters, and that there was therefore no basis for her application."

AGC noted Nagaenthran had expressly confirmed in 2016, under legal advice, that he had no objections to Chief Justice Menon hearing his case. This confirmation, which is in the court's records, was made after it had been specifically brought to his counsel's attention that the Chief Justice's tenure as attorney-general overlapped with the criminal proceedings, said AGC.

Nagaenthran's case had recently gained international prominence, with headlines focusing on his alleged intellectual disability.

CNB said yesterday that much misinformation has been put out, in particular on his mental state. It said the courts have found Nagaenthran knew what he was doing, and a psychiatrist called by the defence agreed in court that he was not intellectually disabled.

His actions showed he was "capable of manipulation and evasion", said CNB. For instance, when stopped at the checkpoint, he tried to stop a search by telling the officers that he was "working in security". The courts have also found that Nagaenthran considered the risks of criminal conduct, balanced it against the reward he had hoped he would get, and decided to take the risk, added CNB.

CNB also said that in the United States, two people with IQ ranges similar to Nagaenthran were executed in October last year, after the courts dismissed arguments on their alleged intellectual disability. They had IQ ranges of 64 to 72 and 63 to 95 respectively, similar to Nagaenthran, who was assessed to have had an IQ of 69.