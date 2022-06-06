Principle of open justice applies, says Chief Justice in rejecting Bar exam cheat's bid to redact name

SINGAPORE - Granting a court order to seal and redact the name of an aspiring lawyer caught cheating in the 2020 Bar examination would have been a departure from the principle of open justice.

In written grounds issued on Monday (June 6), Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said admissions to the Bar are matters of public interest, given the role of the legal profession in upholding the justice system.

"Any derogation from the principle of open justice must be either grounded in statute or in the court's inherent powers to do what is necessary to serve the ends of justice," he added.

Mr Leon Tay Quan Li was one of the 11 aspiring lawyers caught cheating in Part B of the Bar examination, which was held online in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On April 22 this year, he applied to the court to withdraw his Bar admission application.

The 26-year-old said he recognised that he had failed to display the requisite values of honesty and integrity.

The court granted the withdrawal application, which was heard in public, saying it was not disputed that Mr Tay was not a fit and proper person to be admitted to the Bar.

He later sought court orders to redact and seal the papers, asserting that there was no public interest in his identity with his application withdrawn.

Mr Tay also referred to a medical memo prepared by psychiatrist Kua Ee Heok of the National University of Singapore, that disclosure of his name could trigger a severe psychiatric reaction.

In dismissing the application for a sealing order, which was heard in private, the Chief Justice said the court did not accept that the principle of open justice did not apply or could be readily derogated when Mr Tay withdrew his application to the Bar.

"The principle of open justice continued to apply in such circumstances.

"Moreover, it was evident that even the withdrawal application raised questions of public interest, which pertain to the character required of a candidate seeking to gain admission to the Bar," he added.

As for Professor Kua's memo, the Chief Justice said it fell short of the threshold required to justify any departure from the principle of open justice.

"In a sparse memo that was not longer than half a page, Professor Kua asserted that the applicant suffered from symptoms of anxiety and depression, and that the publication of his name could trigger a severe depression," noted Chief Justice Menon.

He said that there was no reasoning or analysis to speak of in Prof Kua's memo, and added that the conclusions in the memo were at best tentative.