Admissions to Bar are matters of public interest: Chief Justice

Granting a court order to seal and redact the name of an aspiring lawyer caught cheating in the 2020 Bar examination would have been a departure from the principle of open justice.

In written grounds issued yesterday, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said admissions to the Bar are matters of public interest, given the role of the legal profession in upholding the justice system.

"Any derogation from the principle of open justice must be either grounded in statute or in the court's inherent powers to do what is necessary to serve the ends of justice," he added.

Mr Leon Tay Quan Li, 26, was one of the 11 aspiring lawyers caught cheating in Part B of the Bar examination, which was held online in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On April 22 this year, he applied to the court to withdraw his Bar admission application.

The court granted it, saying it was not disputed that Mr Tay was not a fit and proper person to be admitted to the Bar.

He later sought court orders to redact and seal the papers, asserting that there was no public interest in his identity with his application withdrawn.

Mr Tay also referred to a medical memo prepared by psychiatrist Kua Ee Heok of the National University of Singapore, saying that disclosure of his name could trigger a severe psychiatric reaction.

In dismissing the application for a sealing order, the Chief Justice said the court did not accept that the principle of open justice did not apply or could be readily derogated when Mr Tay withdrew his application to the Bar.

"The principle of open justice continued to apply in such circumstances.

"Moreover, it was evident that even the withdrawal application raised questions of public interest, which pertain to the character required of a candidate seeking to gain admission to the Bar," he added.

As for Professor Kua's memo, the Chief Justice said it fell short of the threshold required to justify any departure from the principle of open justice.

"In a sparse memo that was not longer than half a page, Professor Kua asserted that the applicant suffered from symptoms of anxiety and depression, and that the publication of his name could trigger a severe depression," noted Chief Justice Menon.

He said the memo was largely based on Mr Tay's self-reported symptoms such as not being able to sleep or concentrate - the severity of which had not been verified.

The court also rejected Mr Tay's request for a partial sealing order pertaining to his mental health issues, including Prof Kua's memo.

The Chief Justice said it was not tenable for Mr Tay to rely on Prof Kua's memo as a central pillar of his application for a sealing order, and having failed in that application, to seek its redaction.

Mr Tay was allowed to withdraw his application to be called to the Bar, in a hearing before the Chief Justice, after he agreed to two conditions set by the court.

He had to give an undertaking not to bring a fresh application for admission to the Bar in Singapore or in any other jurisdiction for at least five years. He had to give his word that, if and when he brings a fresh application, he would have to satisfy any requirements by the Attorney-General, Law Society, Singapore Institute of Legal Education or the court as to his fitness for admission.

Mr Tay had issued an apology last month saying he was aware that his actions were "truly reprehensible" and represented a severe lapse in judgment on his part.

Chief Justice Menon noted that the case concerned a situation that was not nearly covered by existing legislation, adding that reform may be needed in the future.