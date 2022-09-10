Activist opts for jail in lieu of fine over assembly outside State Courts

Activist Jolovan Wham chose to start serving a 15-day jail term in lieu of paying a $3,000 fine on Friday, after the High Court dismissed his appeal against his conviction and sentence for holding a one-person assembly outside the former State Courts building.

The 42-year-old had, on the morning of Dec 13, 2018, held up a sign outside the main entrance of the building while a woman took a photograph of him.

The photo later appeared on Wham's Facebook page.

The sign bore the text "Drop the charges against Terry Xu and Daniel De Costa", referring to criminal defamation charges against Mr Xu, chief editor of The Online Citizen and Mr De Costa, a contributor to the now-defunct website.

Wham was sentenced to a $3,000 fine in February this year for holding a public assembly in a prohibited area.

On Friday, his lawyer, Mr Johannes Hadi, argued that Wham's actions, of taking a quick photo while holding up a sign, did not fall within the definition of an assembly under the Public Order Act.

He said the law should be interpreted more narrowly, such that only actions that pose a risk to public order would fall within the definition of "assembly".

Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong countered that the proposed interpretation would undermine the purpose of the permit scheme, which is to pre-empt and prevent instances of public disorder.

Mr Tai said it seemed to him that Wham was not really serious about protesting or demonstrating but was on a "campaign... to challenge the permit regime".

Last year, Wham chose to serve 22 days in jail in lieu of a $8,000 fine over a protest held on MRT trains. In 2019, he was fined $3,200 over an event that featured Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong speaking via a video call.

