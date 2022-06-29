Action to be taken against police officer who posed next to blue tent covering body

SINGAPORE - Action will be taken against a police officer after he posed next to a blue tent covering a dead woman.

Photos of the officer circulating online showed him striking a pose with fingers on both hands raised in a 'V' sign while standing inside the police cordon next to the body.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (June 28).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the police said it involved a case of unnatural death where the woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block.

"The police had contacted the next-of-kin of the deceased and apologised for the officer's actions," the police said in the post.

"While the officer was not taking a photo of himself at the scene, he had responded inappropriately to the presence of onlookers in the vicinity.

"All police officers are expected to maintain professionalism in managing incidents. The police will be taking internal action against the officer."

Facebook user Tracy Lim, who claimed the person who died was her aunt, had posted a photo of the officer and said it was unacceptable and disrespectful.

"Instead of showing basic respect, this police officer decided it was funny and treated the situation as if it was a happy matter, like he just won a trophy, a game or a prize," she wrote.

"Is a dead body a prize to police officers? Is there no integrity on how a police officer should behave, especially when he is on duty, attending to a case involving casualty?"

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Lim said on Facebook that the police had called and apologised.

"We appreciate the fast action and assurance they will reinforce on the sensitivity when handling such cases," she said.

"We wish to rest the matter and let our family have privacy as we prepare for final arrangement of our aunt."