Abusers may have been victims of abuse in the past, says expert

A father who molested and raped his biological daughter was himself sexually assaulted by his cousin when he was eight.

The 45-year-old man was sentenced to 21 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Oct 14. He had tried to feed his daughter contraceptive pills disguised as cough medication.

In his mitigation plea, his lawyers Jonathan Wong and Riko Isaac revealed that the man had been sexually assaulted by a male cousin who was 10 years older than him.

"At the time, he did not realise that such an action was wrong and merely followed what his cousin wanted him to do," wrote the lawyers.

They added that the man realised what he had experienced was sexual assault only when he was about 14 years old, and had "unresolved feelings" about the abuse.

While the man in this case said he is not sexually interested in pre-pubertal girls, addiction therapist Andrew da Roza told The Straits Times that being a victim of sexual abuse is a typical trait among clients who have sexual desires for children.

Some develop an addiction to child pornography. Often, pornography becomes their sex education as sex was a taboo subject at home, said Mr da Roza, who specialises in sex addiction.

He has had clients employed in positions where they were responsible for children, and went on to develop emotionally intimate relationships that led to sexual abuse of children.

"It can be a lifetime of recovery and vigilance, awareness, distraction, and avoidance of triggers, urges and cravings. Attendance at and involvement in 12-step recovery groups, such as Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous and Sexaholics Anonymous, for many years is common," said Mr da Roza.

Many of the clients that sought treatment were pressured to do so by their partners, family members, friends or the authorities after their behaviour was discovered.

In order for clients to be diagnosed with a disorder, they must exhibit clinically significant distress, said Mr da Roza.

Some of his clients have not acted out their urges with children but instead turned to pornography involving underage females.

These people tend to suffer serious relationship issues with their partners and families.

Many also suffer sexual dysfunction from obsessive and compulsive pornography use, and are anxious and depressed because they have tried many times to stop, he said.

Their families suffer, too.

"I have had partners of clients who have been treated with the same - or even more - disdain, disgust and anger by others.

"They are often asked: 'How could you not have known about the behaviour and why could you not have stopped it?'," said Mr da Roza, urging not only victims, but also partners and family members of offenders to seek help.