About 9kg of illegal drugs worth $726,000 seized; 3 men arrested

SINGAPORE - About 9kg of illegal drugs were seized and three men were arrested in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Feb 25).

The drugs had a total estimated street value of $726,000, said CNB in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

They comprise 3.795 kg of cannabis, 2.161 kg of Ice, 474g of heroin, 220g of cocaine, 167g of ketamine, more than 774g of Ecstasy tablets and 4,887 Erimin-5 tablets.

CNB said the amount of cannabis seized could supply about 540 abusers for a week. Meanwhile, the amount of Ice, otherwise known as methamphetamine, could last about 1,230 abusers for a week.

Officers had raided a unit in a private residential area in Upper Serangoon Road in the late afternoon on Friday.

Three men, aged 21, 28 and 31, were arrested for suspected drug activities inside the house.

Packets containing about 6g of ketamine were found on the 28-year-old, while 90 Erimin-5 tablets were found on the 21-year-old.

The remaining drugs seized by CNB were found in the house.

In addition, officers seized more than $40,000 in cash from the unit. They also found luxury items, such as branded T-shirts.