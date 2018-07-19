990g of synthetic cannabis seized, 8 Singaporean men arrested in CNB operation

SINGAPORE - Eight men were arrested and about 990g of synthetic cannabis was seized in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Wednesday (July 18), the CNB said in a statement on Thursday.

The operation was supported by the Singapore Police Force, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Health Sciences Authority.

All eight arrested are Singaporeans.

The operation started in the afternoon, with CNB officers deployed near Bukit Batok Street 34 to observe a suspected 33-year-old drug trafficker.

The man, who was believed to be dealing in synthetic cannabis, was spotted meeting with another suspect, a 47-year-old man. After they parted, officers tailed the 47-year-old in his car to Norris Road near Little India, where they arrested him. About 506g of powder, believed to be a New Psychoactive Substance (NPS), was found on his rear car seat.

NPS refers to substances which produce similar effects as controlled drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, Ecstasy, methamphetamine or heroin.

Officers subsequently found 595g of vegetable matter believed to be synthetic cannabis, 10 litres of acetone and a stained container in the man's hideout near Norris Road.

Three suspected drug abusers, a 32-year-old, a 41-year-old and a 42-year-old were arrested in the hideout. Police said the 32-year-old man had put up a violent struggle which resulted in necessary force being used to restrain him.

Meanwhile, another team of officers continued observation on the 33-year-old suspected drug trafficker. He was eventually arrested near Bukit Batok West Avenue 7, and taken to his residence at Bukit Batok Street 34. From his unit, officers recovered 807g of powder believed to be NPS, 207g of vegetable matter believed to be synthetic cannabis and two litres of liquid believed to be acetone.

Two of his suspected drug associates, a 47-year-old and a 55-year-old, were arrested near Jurong West Street 93. A raid on the house of these two suspects found 22g of powder believed to be NPS and 188g of synthetic cannabis.

A 25-year-old suspected drug abuser who had approached the unit prior to the search was also arrested.

Investigations on all suspects are ongoing.

In its statement, CNB said: "CNB would like to caution members of the public that many of the NPS, including synthetic cannabis, may contain unknown chemicals and substances in them and which may cause severe adverse health effects, including possible death."