9 women arrested for suspected vice activities at hotel in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE - Nine women were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities and immigration offenceson Monday (Aug 27).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Tanglin Police Division arrested the women aged between 19 and 36, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

They were arrested during enforcement operations targeting vice activities in a hotel at Orchard Road.

In the statement, the police warned landlords and hotel owners not to allow vice activities inside their premises.

If found guilty, unlicensed brothel operators can be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

Anyone who is convicted of the offence of knowingly living wholly or in part on the earnings of a prostitute can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000.