$8k fine for dog trainer who left 2 dogs in car, resulting in their deaths

Distracted by a social media post, dog trainer Sabrina Sim Xin Huey left two dogs under her care in the boot of her car and went home.

She realised what she had done 1½ hours later and immediately ran to the car, only to find the two French bulldogs unresponsive.

She took them to a nearby vet, but they were already dead by the time they arrived.

Sim, 30, was fined $8,000 yesterday for the offence committed on one of the dogs, for failing to take reasonable steps to ensure it was not confined in a manner that subjected it to unnecessary pain and suffering.

Another charge involving the other dog was taken into consideration during sentencing.

She was also disqualified for six months from carrying out any animal-related business and from being in charge of animals while working with such businesses, but her lawyer indicated that she intends to appeal against disqualification.

Sim had pleaded guilty on May 5 to a charge under the Animals and Birds Act.

During sentencing, District Judge Carol Ling said a confidential settlement was made between Sim and the dogs' owner.

National Parks Board prosecutor Andy Dinesh said in court documents that the owner of the two dogs - Chocoby and Hunniby - had imported her pets from Australia.

Some time in January 2020, the owner hired Sim to engage Chocoby for 10 sessions. Subsequently, when Hunniby arrived in Singapore, she engaged Sim to provide training for it as well. The arrangement involved boarding and training services where both dogs would stay with Sim during the whole training period.

On Aug 25, 2020, after a training session that ended at about 1.45pm, Sim put both dogs in the open boot area of her hatchback car and drove home. Upon reaching home at about 2.30pm, she parked her car in an unsheltered spot in the open-air carpark with the windows wound up, and turned off the engine and air-conditioning.

The prosecutor said: "Distracted by a social media post involving a former customer's second dog being bitten by another dog, (Sim) forgot to remove both dogs from the car when she exited the car."

She realised she left the dogs in the car at about 4pm and took them to the vet at about 4.30pm.

Tissue samples from Chocoby were sent for a post-mortem, and the report stated that it had been in a stressful state before its death with an increased red blood cell count. The medical summary supported the diagnosis of heat stress as the cause of death.