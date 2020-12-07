89 hauled up for offences in Geylang dragnet

A week-long dragnet to clamp down on criminal activities in Geylang saw 89 people hauled up for various offences.

Among those nabbed were 62 men and 27 women, with the youngest being 16, and the oldest, 94, the police said in a statement yesterday.

The 16-year-old girl was arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, while the 94-year-old woman is being investigated under the Common Gaming Houses Act.

Others were arrested for offences ranging from the sale of illicit medication to breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Over six days, from Tuesday to yesterday, officers from the Bedok Police Division led a multi-agency operation, with officers combing the streets of Geylang.

During the raids, 20 men, aged between 23 and 55, were caught for the sale of illicit medication, drug-related offences and being a member of a secret society.

Four among this group, aged between 25 and 39, are being investigated for offences under the Health Products Act. They had cough syrups, sexual enhancement and other pills with a street value of more than $13,800 seized from them.

The police also came down on illegal gambling, investigating 12 men and 15 women, aged between 21 and 94, for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act. Cash amounting to more than $69,500 and gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

In one massage establishment, a 40-year-old woman was arrested for an offence under the Woman's Charter. The outlet was found to be operating without a valid licence.

The police also found entertainment outlets that were flouting Covid-19 measures. They are investigating 24 men and 10 women for breaching public entertainment and liquor licence conditions, as well as for operating during prohibition and for failing to comply with safe distancing measures.

As part of the sweep of entertainment outlets, one man and five women, aged between 16 and 42, were also arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man who had five cartons and eight packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes was arrested under the Customs Act. The duty and goods and services tax he evaded amounted to $540.

Another four men and one woman, aged between 44 and 64, were issued with summonses under the Environmental Public Health Act for hawking in a public place without a valid licence. They were selling second-hand goods, such as clothing and shoes.

The commanding officer of Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lee Ting Wei, said in a statement: "This operation is part of a multi-agency effort to clamp down on criminal activities in Geylang. I am grateful for the continued support of the various enforcement agencies, which will go a long way towards keeping Geylang safe and orderly."

The other agencies involved included the Central Narcotics Bureau and Singapore Food Agency.