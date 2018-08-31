Mum of 3-month-old girl among 82 suspected drug offenders nabbed in islandwide raid

SINGAPORE - As part of an islandwide anti-drug operation carried out by the Central Narcotics Bureau, CNB officers raided a drug hideout in Telok Blangah on Wednesday (Aug 29).

Two Singaporeans, a 25-year-old male suspected drug trafficker and a 24-year-old female suspected drug abuser, were arrested in the unit.

In addition to finding about 32g of the drug "Ice", CNB officers also found the female suspect's baby, a three-month-old girl, in the unit.

Preliminary investigations found that the female suspect had continued to abuse "Ice" during her pregnancy and after the child was born.

In a press release, the CNB said that it has worked with the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Child Protective Service to ensure that the baby receives continued care by an extended family member and is supported in the community with services.

The Telok Blangah hideout was one of several areas that were raided by the CNB during the operation, which lasted from Monday morning to Friday morning.

A total of 82 suspected drug offenders were arrested during the entire operation. About 165g of "Ice" , 91g of New Psychoactive Substances, 14g of heroin, 3g of ketamine, nine "Ecstasy" tablets, six Erimin-5 tablets and three bottles containing methadone were seized.

Related Story Growing up perilously exposed to drugs

Supported by the Singapore Police Force, the raid covered Ang Mo Kio, Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Hougang, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Telok Blangah and Yishun.

Early on Friday morning, CNB officers apprehended a suspected drug trafficker in the vicinity of Tenteram Road. Prior to the arrest, the suspect, a 30-year-old Singaporean male, refused to comply with lawful orders given by the officers.

He started throwing punches at the officers and also attempted to choke an officer. Necessary force was effected to restrain and place the suspect under arrest. He then passed out and was taken to hospital.

When his car was subsequently searched, the police found 25g of "Ice", a small packet of ketamine, one Erimin-5 tablet and several improvised drug-smoking apparatuses.

The five CNB officers who were assaulted have received outpatient treatment. The police are also investigating the assault on the CNB officers.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested persons are ongoing.