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81 weeks’ jail for man who filmed upskirt videos of colleagues, public; two victims were sisters

Among his victims were nine of his colleagues, as well as two sisters whom he filmed in a Cold Storage outlet.

SINGAPORE – For more than two years, a man recorded at least 142 upskirt videos across Singapore.

Among his victims were nine of his colleagues, as well as two sisters whom he filmed in a Cold Storage outlet.

On Aug 25, the 28-year-old man was sentenced to 81 weeks’ jail.

He had pleaded guilty to four counts of voyeurism on Aug 5. Eight similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

He cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the identity of his victims and his workplace.

Court documents show that on May 3, 2025, the man was at the Kinokuniya bookstore at Takashimaya Shopping Centre when he spotted a 28-year-old woman browsing books in the literature section.

He crouched at a shelf nearby before slipping his phone under her dress to record a video.

She felt the man’s phone bump against her ankle and saw the phone’s camera pointing up her dress. The man pretended to look for books while recording the video.

He quickly walked away, but the woman reported him to security after she saw him trying to get close to other women around the store’s philosophy and self-help sections.

When he was detained and arrested, he admitted to taking at least four more upskirt videos in the bookstore.

He possessed 23 upskirt videos at the time of his arrest, which he admitted to have recorded while travelling overseas.

Two of his victims in Singapore were sisters.

On Jan 15, the man was at the Cold Storage outlet at New Bahru in River Valley Road when he spotted a 27-year-old woman with her boyfriend.

The man pretended to look for produce along the same aisle before squatting beside her and pointing his phone towards her groin to record a video.

As the couple walked past him, he followed closely behind and pointed his phone under her skirt to record another video, but stopped when the pair turned around.

Around 10 minutes later, he spotted another woman, 25, who was the first victim’s sister. He squatted behind her while she was looking at some products and recorded an upskirt video of her.

The 25-year-old noticed he was squatting very close to her and told their mother, the first victim and another sister, that she suspected the man had taken an upskirt video of her.

The first victim’s boyfriend confronted the man inside the Cold Storage outlet and demanded to see his phone, threatening to call the police.

When the man unlocked his phone, the group saw that he had taken upskirt videos of the two sisters.

His offences were captured on the store’s CCTV cameras. He had committed them while he was already being investigated for voyeurism offences in 2025 and while out on police bail for the same offences.

Between January 2024 and December 2025, the man had recorded at least 50 upskirt videos of different women.

During that time, he also recorded 85 upskirt videos of at least nine colleagues in the office pantry, while queueing for the shuttle bus and while he was taking the escalator with them.

The man admitted he had two iPhones. He used an iPhone 16 Pro to record upskirt videos in Singapore and stored them in a hidden folder.

He would transfer these videos to an iPhone 14 Pro whenever the videos took up too much storage space on the first phone.