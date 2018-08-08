80-year-old woman among 31 people nabbed in police raids on vice and gambling activities

SINGAPORE - An 80-year-old woman was among the 31 people arrested in a three-day police crackdown on vice and gambling activities, which ended on Tuesday (Aug 7).

The series of raids was carried out in Boon Keng Road, Telok Blangah Rise, Queens Street, Mayo Street, Sim Lim Square, Kitchener Link, Sing Joo Walk, Jalan Sultan, Aliwal Street and South Bridge Road by officers from the Central Police Division.

The suspects are between the ages 20 and 80, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A total of 16 women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

They were believed to have advertised sexual services online while conducting vice activities at hotels and rented apartments.

Thirteen men and a 22-year-old woman were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act. Cash amounting to $22,261 was seized.

The 80-year-old woman was arrested for offences under Remote Gambling Act and a laptop and mobile phone were seized from her. Investigations are ongoing.

In the statement, police advised landlords and hotel owners to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Unlicensed brothel operators may be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to five years.

Anyone caught gaming in a common gaming house may receive a fine of up to $5000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

If convicted of remote gambling, the 80-year-old woman may be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

The police said that they will spare no effort in clamping down on vice activities and taking tough enforcement actions on offenders.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law," police added.