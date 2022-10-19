8 weeks’ jail for Bentley driver who threatened to run down security officer at Red Swastika School

SINGAPORE - The driver of the Bentley who had threatened to run down a 62-year-old security guard outside Red Swastika School was jailed for eight weeks and fined $600.

Neo Hong Chye, 61, was also disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for 12 months.

Neo pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of causing hurt by performing a rash act, which accounts for his jail term, and another count of driving the vehicle without insurance coverage.

He arrived outside the school in a Bentley and because he had bypassed a queue of cars, was stopped from entering the premises by the security guard.

But he inched the car forward even when the guard stood in front of the vehicle, injuring him.

Neo, who appeared in court in a floral shirt, remained quiet and stood with head bowed as the facts were read out to him.

The incident on Jan 11 was captured on video and it showed Neo in a white Bentley.

The video showed him inching the car forward a few times, pushing the security guard back despite being stopped from entering the primary school in Bedok.

He was arrested that same day and the police said the guard suffered minor injuries following the incident.

The accused’s son, Glynn Neo Jia, 28, was charged in May with one count each of altering the licence plate number of the Bentley and allowing his father to use the car without insurance coverage.

He was the owner of the Bentley at the time and allegedly allowed his father to drive the car at around 6.30am on the day of the incident.