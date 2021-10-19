8 coroner cases reopened after alleged forgery by cop

Eight coroner's inquiries that were earlier concluded have been reopened over allegations that the investigation officer (IO) who handled the cases had forged statements from people, including family members of the dead.

The court heard yesterday that the cases involved the officer, Station Inspector Kenny Cheong Chyuan Lih, whose alleged offences came to light following investigations by the Internal Affairs Office of the Singapore Police Force.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times yesterday evening, the police said that he has been "interdicted", a technical term for suspended, since Dec 27, 2018.

All of the affected inquiries were earlier handled by then State Coroner Marvin Bay, and he had to look into the cases again.

The six cases heard yesterday involved fatal traffic accidents. The inquiries into these cases had initially taken place between 2016 and 2018.

The police added in their statement: "After the re-hearings of the six (cases, Coroner Bay) was satisfied that there was no miscarriage of justice."

One of the cases involved deliveryman Tan Kiah Huat, who was riding a motorcycle shortly before he was involved in a traffic accident on Dec 21, 2016.

A man was driving a lorry along Jalan Bukit Merah towards Alexandra Road that day when he felt an impact on the rear of his vehicle.

Mr Tan was later found lying on the road and the police were notified at 3.25pm.

The 62-year-old Singaporean was taken to Singapore General Hospital and he died of multiple injuries about an hour later.

The court heard that Station Insp Cheong later prepared a statement purportedly from Mr Tan's sister, who cannot speak or hear.

In the statement, she supposedly said that her brother was "behaving normally" before his death and that he had no suicidal tendencies.

It turned out that the statement had been fabricated. A sign language interpreter later communicated with the woman and learnt that she could not recall being approached by Station Insp Cheong to give her statement.

Coroner Bay said: "Despite the fact of the conditioned statement of the next of kin being forged, (it concerned only) background information on Mr Tan's health and his absence of suicidal intent... I reconfirm my verdict of Mr Tan's demise from an unfortunate traffic misadventure."

Another case involved construction worker Mahamudul Islam Zia Md Sikat Ali, 36.

On Jan 16, 2016, the Bangladeshi was seen running across Kitchener Road in Little India before a lorry knocked him down. He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and he died of his injuries two days later.

Yesterday, the court heard that Station Insp Cheong allegedly forged a statement from an eyewitness for this case.

Investigations revealed that the content of this forged document was similar to that of an earlier written statement taken by another IO, who came from a team that dealt with non-fatal accidents.

Station Insp Cheong is also said to have forged the statement of a man whose father died in a 2016 incident.

The father, Mr Ismail Mohd Noh, was riding a bicycle near Bedok North Road on Aug 3 that year when a taxi knocked him down.

He was taken to Changi General Hospital and he died of heart and lung injuries. The court heard that the son had never met Station Insp Cheong personally.

The remaining two inquiries will take place today.