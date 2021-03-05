8 arrested, over $326,000 worth of drugs seized in raids

Five Singaporean men aged between 62 and 71 were arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in operations which led to the discovery of drugs worth over $326,000.

In a statement yesterday, the drug busters said seven Singaporeans in total and one male Malaysian were picked up. The youngest suspect is 20 years old, the only woman in the group.

CNB seized more than 2.02kg of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, more than 4,000 Ecstasy tablets, 928g of cannabis, about 51g of heroin, 1g of cocaine and 106 Erimin-5 tablets, as well as cash amounting to $3,000.

On Tuesday evening, CNB officers arrested two Singaporean men, aged 65 and 71, at a bus stop near Jalan Bukit Merah for suspected drug-trafficking offences.

Meanwhile, a separate party of officers raided a nearby residential unit. To evade arrest, a 32-year-old Malaysian man climbed out of the window of the unit located on the second storey.

In the process of doing so, he fell and suffered injuries.

CNB said he was taken to Singapore General Hospital for medical attention and is currently in stable condition. Three Singaporean men, aged between 62 and 68, were arrested during the raid.

The remaining two suspects - a 22-year-old man and the woman - were arrested on the same day near Sumang Walk in Punggol.

A search led to the discovery of four packets containing around 431g of Ice on the man.

Both suspects were escorted to their hideout nearby, where eight packets containing about 231g of Ice, 1g of cocaine and various drug-related items were recovered from the residential unit.

They were then escorted to a carpark near Woodlands Crescent and another hideout in the vicinity of Lorong Limau in Whampoa, where more drugs were recovered.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

CNB said 2.02kg of Ice could feed the addiction of about 1,155 abusers for a week, while 928g of cannabis is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 130 abusers for a week.

Ang Qing