Seventh man linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans charged

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lam Yong Yan, 27, was handed one charge for facilitating the commission of a serious offence for the illegal purpose of a locally linked syndicate.

SINGAPORE – The seventh fugitive linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate targeting Singaporeans was charged on Nov 7.

The syndicate is believed to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting victims here.

It is linked to at least 528 scam cases involving about $53 million in losses.

Singaporean Lam Yong Yan, 27, was handed one charge for facilitating the commission of a serious offence for the illegal purpose of a locally linked syndicate.

Charge sheets stated that Lam had allegedly worked as a scam caller at a scam call centre in Phnom Penh in September 2025.

He allegedly targeted and cheated victims in Singapore, and helped others enter Phnom Penh to work in the call centre.

The police said in a statement on Nov 6 that Lam was arrested in Vietnam on Nov 19, 2025, over immigration offences.

Lam was then deported to Singapore and arrested here on Nov 6.

Lam is believed to be a member of the syndicate allegedly led by a trio comprising two Singaporean brothers, Ng Wei Liang, 32, and Ng Wei Kang, 33, and their cousin, Lester Ng Jing Hai, 29.

Ng Wei Kang and Lester Ng Jing Hai have been arrested and charged, while Ng Wei Liang remains at large.

The syndicate was disrupted during a joint operation by the Singapore Police Force and the Cambodian National Police on Sept 9, 2025.

In total, six Singaporeans and one Malaysian have been arrested as of Nov 6, according to the police.

A total of 29 suspects – 23 Singaporeans and six Malaysians – remain at large.

If convicted, Lam can face up to five years’ jail, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

His case will be heard again on Nov 13.