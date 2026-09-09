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Six men to be charged with outrage of modesty

The six men are expected to be charged over their involvement in separate cases of outrage of modesty or molestation.

SINGAPORE – A 76-year-old man is set to be charged on Sept 10 after he allegedly molested a 22-year-old woman near the Singapore General Hospital in 2025.

In a press statement on Sept 9, the police said the incident took place in the area of Hospital Boulevard on May 27, 2025. The man also allegedly uttered words intended to insult a person’s modesty.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man is also facing one count of outrage of modesty and one count of uttering words intended to insult the modesty of any person. He allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman in the vicinity of Victoria Street on July 16.

They are among six men, aged between 23 and 76, who are expected to be charged over their involvement in separate cases of outrage of modesty or molestation.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Dec 15, 2025, for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old woman in the vicinity of Silat Avenue. He will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty and two counts of u ttering words and making a gesture intended to insult the modesty of any person.

In the fourth case, a 29-year-old man was arrested on May 7 for allegedly molesting an 18-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman in the vicinity of Bayfront Avenue. He will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

Two other men are each facing one count of outrage of modesty.

A 27-year-old man allegedly molested a 30-year-old woman in the vicinity of Kallang Avenue on April 4, while a 23-year-old man allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman in the vicinity of Boat Quay on April 26.

For outrage of modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

Those found guilty of uttering words or making gestures intended to insult modesty of any person can be jailed for up to one year, fined or both.

“Several of the cases were successfully detected with the assistance of bystanders, friends, security personnel and members of the public who intervened, rendered assistance or promptly alerted the police,” the police said in the statement. “Their actions helped to safeguard victims, preserve evidence and facilitated swift police action.”

The police also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to take action if they witness or encounter sexual crimes.

There were 762 cases of molestation in the first six months of 2026, compared with 739 in the same period in 2025, according to the police’s mid-year crime brief released on Aug 24.

Most of the molestation cases in the first half of 2026 happened in residential premises, on the public transport network and at public entertainment outlets.