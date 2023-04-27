76-year-old man among 12 under police investigation for suspected illegal gambling

SINGAPORE - Twelve people, including a 76-year-old man, are under police investigation for their alleged involvement in illegal gambling.

The police said officers from Woodlands Police Division conducted an enforcement operation at Yishun Street 61 on Tuesday.

Three men were arrested for allegedly conducting illegal gaming operations, while another seven men and one woman were arrested for allegedly gambling through an unlicensed gambling service provider. The individuals arrested are aged between 51 and 65.

A 76-year-old man is assisting with investigations for purportedly gambling at an unlawful gambling place, such as a gambling den.

During the operation, three mobile phones, $10,700 in cash and gaming paraphernalia were also seized as case exhibits.

If found guilty of being involved in unlawful gaming operations, a person can be jailed up to five years and receive a fine of up to $200,000.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider can receive a jail term of up to six months, be fined up to $10,000, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.