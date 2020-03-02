75-year-old man fined $10k for not declaring over $800k in cash brought into Singapore

SINGAPORE - An Indonesian man found guilty of not declaring more than $800,000 in cash that he brought into Singapore over a few years was fined $10,000 last Friday (Feb 28).

The police said in a statement on Monday that 75-year-old Sugito Heru Pranoto was found carrying more than $70,000 in various currencies when he entered Singapore on Sept 15, 2019 at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

He had not made made the appropriate declarations necessary for the physical movement of any cash exceeding $20,000, or its equivalent in foreign currency, into or out of Singapore.

Investigations then showed that he had done this 19 other times between April 8, 2017 and Aug 26, 2019.

Those found guilty of not making the appropriate declarations for cash movements can be fined up to $50,000, jailed up to three years, or both.