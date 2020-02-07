73% of new drug abusers last year use meth: Report

Methamphetamine (meth) continues to be the most common drug used among new abusers in Singapore, the latest Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) statistics report showed.

According to the report, meth users accounted for 73 per cent of new drug abusers arrested by CNB last year.

The drug also remains the most common one used among repeat and new abusers. In 2019, 63 per cent of all drug abusers arrested were meth abusers.

The amount of crystalline meth, also known as Ice, seized by the CNB increased by 60.9 per cent from 19.33kg in 2018 to 31.11kg last year.

Citing findings by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), CNB noted that South-east Asia has emerged as the world's fastest growing meth market, with meth production in Myanmar increasing in recent years.

According to a UNODC report, the illicit meth market in South-east Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region is now estimated to be worth between US$30.3 billion (S$42 billion) and US$61.4 billion annually.

CNB also noted the latest available data from UNODC, which showed that about 120 tonnes of crystalline and tablet meth were seized in 2018. This is a 42 per cent increase from the 82 tonnes of meth seized in 2017.

CNB said Singapore, as part of South-east Asia, is vulnerable to transnational organised criminal groups, such as drug syndicates.

Cross-border anti-drug collaboration with CNB's regional counterparts is, therefore, crucial, it emphasised.

It stated that it had conducted 20 joint operations and investigations with its international counterparts last year.