71 arrested in islandwide drug raids, $157k worth of drugs seized

SINGAPORE – A karambit knife and knuckle dusters, along with 11g of Ice (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia, were among the items seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a raid of a residential unit in Pasir Ris.

A 24-year-old man, who owned the unit and climbed out of a window in an alleged bid to escape during the raid on Nov 19, was arrested.

He was among 71 suspected drug offenders nabbed in an islandwide CNB operation from Nov 19 to 24, the bureau said on Nov 28. Areas targeted included Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Kallang and Punggol.

Drugs with an estimated street value of about $157,000 were seized. They comprised about 881g of heroin, 193g of Ice, 137g of cannabis and one Erimin-5 tablet.

Cash amounting to $22,580.15 was also seized.

Among the others arrested was a 64-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking.

CNB officers, who had to use force to enter his residential unit in Redhill, found about 81g of heroin, 13g of Ice and $22,580.15 in cash.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, or pure heroin, or 250g of methamphetamine, may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.