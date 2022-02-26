$7,000 fine for woman who used clients' data to redeem face masks

A Singapore permanent resident exploited her position as a manager at an investment company to obtain the identity card numbers of clients so that she could use them to redeem face masks.

She said she did so hoping to give the masks to seniors who needed them.

Pantila Pakamethanan, a 44-year-old Thai national, was yesterday fined $7,000 after she pleaded guilty to one count each of cheating and illegally obtaining personal information.

Another two charges of a similar nature were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Under Temasek Foundation's mask distribution initiative, which started in February last year, each resident in Singapore was entitled to one MaskPlus Livinguard reusable face mask worth $10.

The masks were dispensed by keying in one's NRIC or foreign identification number at vending machines across the island.

The court heard that Pantila was working as a finance and relationship manager at Chartered Investment Managers at the time of her offences.

She had access to the personal data of her clients to open and close bank accounts for them, among other responsibilities.

She was not authorised to use the personal data of clients for her own purposes.

In October 2020, Pantila used the NRIC numbers to obtain five masks worth $50 from a vending machine in Ang Mo Kio.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sunil Nair said: "The accused thought that the (clients) would not collect the masks they were entitled to."

He added that Pantila said she intended to take the masks to a third party who would send them to seniors who needed them.

Her offences came to light on March 5 last year after a police report was made by a client's family member.

The masks were recovered, as they had not been given out yet.