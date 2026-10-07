7-year-old girl’s death after minibus struck her ruled a road traffic-related accident

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Neela Kanagasundaram told reporters that her daughter, the late Nivya Rameshwar was a loving, compassionate and kind girl.

SINGAPORE – The death of a seven-year-old girl after a minibus struck her at a Sengkang condominium in 2024 was ruled a “road traffic-related accident” by the state coroner on Oct 7.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda also said pedestrians might not be seen by drivers in oncoming vehicles because of the height of some bushes and walls within the property.

The accident took place at around 6.20am on Aug 15, 2024, and Nivya Rameshwar died in hospital about an hour later.

In an inquiry into the case in February 2025, Station Inspector Jeff Tan, a Traffic Police investigation officer (IO), told the court about what happened on the day of the tragedy.

According to Nivya’s family domestic helper, Sivakumar Ilavarasi, she had taken the girl to a carpark service road at their condominium block at The Topiary in Fernvale Lane to wait for her school bus .

She then told the child to wait for her at a gate of their block while she placed the girl’s school bags on the opposite side of the road.

The helper also said she would come back to carry Nivya .

Sivakumar was halfway across the road when she turned back and saw the girl still standing at the gate.

But Niyva was not there after the helper placed the bags down and turned around again.

During the inquiry, the court heard that minibus driver Phua Hak Heong, 68, had just picked up a student at another block within the condominium complex at around the same time. He was not picking up Nivya.

Phua was driving along the service road and slowed down when he saw Sivakumar crossing from his right to his left.

However, he told the authorities that he did not see Nivya.

He had said he felt an impact on the front right side of the minibus, and realised he had hit someone.

Sivakumar ran to the girl and cried for help.

Hearing the screams, Nivya’s father, Rameshwar Khirodhar, went to a window and saw the helper cradling Nivya. He then rushed down to check on his daughter .

His wife, Neela Kanagasundaram, who is a nurse, also hurried down.

Their neighbour alerted the authorities, the court heard.

Nivya, who suffered chest and abdominal injuries, was rushed to Sengkang General Hospital but died at around 7.30am.

Phua was arrested later that day, and he has not been charged in court.

A tearful Neela spoke to reporters outside the courtroom after the hearing ended on Oct 7 .

Her voice cracked with emotion when she said that Nivya was a kind, compassionate and loving girl who could light up a room with her smile.

She added: “For myself, Every day, I cry... It’s painful.”

She also said it is time for the authorities to decide what needs to be done.