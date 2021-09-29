7 weeks' jail for woman who hit maid with hangers

A woman who used four hangers - one after another - to hit her domestic helper until they broke was yesterday sentenced to seven weeks' jail despite being recommended for a mandatory treatment order (MTO).

Offenders given an MTO will undergo treatment for their mental conditions in lieu of jail time.

A report from the Institute of Mental Health stated that music teacher Wang Xiaohui, now 35, had major depressive disorder, which resulted in her having difficulty exercising self-control over her actions to a moderate extent.

Defence lawyer Cory Wong told the court that an MTO would benefit the mother of two toddlers.

District Judge May Mesenas, however, sentenced Wang to jail. That her mental condition had not substantially impaired her self-control was cited as one of the reasons.

She also ordered Wang to pay the victim, Ms Ngo Sabal, 25, compensation of $2,000.

Wang had earlier pleaded guilty to an assault charge. Three other similar charges were considered during sentencing.

Ms Ngo Sabal, a Myanmar national, was employed on March 30, 2019.

Wang, who had chickenpox on July 16 that year, had told the maid to wash and dry Wang's clothes by hand to avoid "contaminating" garments belonging to her other family members.

Ms Ngo Sabal misunderstood the instructions. Instead, she washed Wang's clothes by hand but dried them with her family's garments in a washing machine.

The Singaporean scolded the maid when she found out what had taken place. Later that day, Wang told the maid to wash her dishes separately.

Ms Ngo Sabal proceeded to perform the task but used the same sponge to clean dishes that had been used by both Wang and her family. Wang then flew into a rage and used the hangers to hit the maid, the court heard.

Despite Ms Ngo Sabal suffering extensive bruising from the beatings, Wang did not take her to seek medical attention.

The maid was at a nearby playground two days later when she approached a 40-year-old woman for help. Ms Ngo Sabal showed the woman her injuries and said Wang had attacked her.

The other woman took some pictures of the bruises and alerted the police.

Officers arrived at Wang's home soon after, and Ms Ngo Sabal was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Wang's bail was set at $15,000 yesterday and she was ordered to surrender herself at the State Courts on Oct 26 to begin serving her jail term.