7 Boys' Home residents charged with rioting with weapons

Seven residents of Singapore Boys' Home, aged between 14 and 17, were charged yesterday morning with rioting with weapons, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

Fourteen residents were arrested last Friday night, but their identities will not be revealed as they are juveniles. The families of all 14 boys were notified of their arrest.

The remaining seven are assisting the police with investigations, said a Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) spokesman.

Two staff from the home, understood to be youth guidance officers, and an auxiliary police officer were taken to hospital following Friday night's incident at the home.

One of them was discharged that night, and the other two yesterday.

Last Friday, the police said they received a call for help at 5.51pm.

UNRULY BEHAVIOUR A group of boys in the Singapore Boys' Home was alleged to have behaved in an unruly manner after playing sports, and assaulted two (of the home's) staff and an auxiliary police officer. A SPOKESMAN FOR THE MINISTRY OF SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT

The MSF spokesman said the police were contacted for help as part of the Singapore Boys' Home's protocol for mass disturbances.

"A group of boys in the Singapore Boys' Home was alleged to have behaved in an unruly manner after playing sports, and assaulted two (of the home's) staff and an auxiliary police officer," said the MSF spokesman.

The facility was locked down by the police and staff from the home, added the spokesman.

At around 7pm, more than 15 police vehicles and 10 police bikes were seen at the home, located in Jurong West.

In September 2016, many police vehicles were spotted in the same vicinity and 26 residents were arrested for unlawful assembly.

The Singapore Boys' Home is a juvenile residential facility run by the MSF.

It houses at-risk youth aged between 12 and 21 who might also have been in trouble with the law.

The police are investigating last Friday's incident, and the MSF said the home is assisting with the probe.