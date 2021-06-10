7 arrested for suspected illegal gambling, breaching Covid-19 safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE - Six men and a woman, aged between 28 and 69, were arrested for suspected illegal gambling and breaching safe distancing rules in the early hours of Wednesday (June 9).

Officers from Tanglin Police Division conducted an operation at around 3.24am ina hawker centre at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, and found eight people engaging in gambling-related activities, the police said in a statement on Wednesday night.

People are allowed to gather in groups of only two until June 13 as part of tougher restrictions to curb a spike in Covid-19 infections.

The eighth person, a 72-year-old woman, is assisting in police investigations. Among the six men, a 55-year-old was also arrested for allegedly causing annoyance while drunk.

The police said that gambling-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

The penalty for gaming in public is a fine of up to $5,000or a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those who breach safe distancing measures can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

For causing annoyance to the public when drunk, an offender can be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of all forms of illegal gambling activities and that tough enforcement will be taken against offenders in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities and to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," they added.