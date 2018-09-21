65 suspects under investigation for involvement in scam cases involving more than $311,000

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 65 people for their suspected involvement in scam cases involving more than $311,000.

In a statement on Friday (Sept 21), the police said 45 men and 20 women are suspected to be involved in 126 scam cases. The suspects are aged between 15 and 59, and have been placed under investigations after police conducted a four-day islandwide operation between June 17 and 20.

A majority of the suspects are being investigated for allowing their bank accounts to be used to receive criminal proceeds from scam victims, said the police.

If found guilty of money laundering, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000 under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The other suspects are being investigated for their roles in different scams.

Three of these suspects were arrested for their suspected involvement in 11 cases of online purchase scams. If found guilty of cheating, they can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Anyone who knowingly allows other people to have access or control of their bank accounts, or receive money from strangers, dubious or unverified sources may be prosecuted for money laundering, if the bank accounts are used to receive or transfer money linked to criminal activities.

The police advised members of the public to take precautions to avoid becoming victims of scams, such as not giving out personal information and being careful with online purchases.