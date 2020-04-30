$6.3m lost to scammers posing as China officials

Scammers posing as officials from China have hoodwinked 139 people into giving away at least $6.3 million in the first three months of this year.

According to the latest police figures, this represents a more than threefold increase from last year, when 46 victims lost some $4.3 million in the corresponding period.

The victims typically fall prey over the phone to fraudsters, who accuse them of being involved in crimes like money laundering.

To prove their innocence, victims are told to provide their Internet banking details and one-time passwords (OTPs), or are told to wire money to these "officers" to assist their investigations.

This is one of several types of scams that have skyrocketed this year. The police have warned about the rise of tech support scams and of scams involving OTPs in the past month, as more Singaporeans stay indoors and rely on the Internet and their phones for company.

Victims say scammers are often thorough and convincing in their methods.

A woman, who wanted to be known only as Ms Tan, was the victim of a convoluted impersonation scam. She had first received a call last month from a person claiming to be a "bank official" from China. She said the person told her she had overdue charges on a credit card registered under her name.

When she said she had no such card, the "bank official" transferred the call to "Interpol" officers who told her an account opened in her name was involved in money laundering.

They instructed her to assist their investigations by transferring $40,000 to their account, claiming that this sum will be returned to her.

"I didn't want them to haul me back to China because I still wanted to continue studying here and so I did as they said ," Ms Tan, a permanent resident studying in a local university, said.

But the scammers did not stop there and involved Ms Tan in another ruse affecting another victim, identified by the police as a Mr Ho, 68.

At the behest of an "officer", Mr Ho transferred $50,000 of his money to Ms Tan's account, after United Overseas Bank (UOB) stopped his previous attempt to transfer the sum into the scammer's overseas account.

Mr Richard Soh, head of investigations at UOB's integrated fraud management department, said the bank had flagged the transaction as suspicious, as it was not in line with Mr Ho's transaction history and profile.

After speaking to Mr Ho, the bank suspected he was the victim of a scam and informed the police's Anti-Scam Centre.

"With scams on the rise, we don't want our customers to be victims," said Mr Soh.

However, police had a hard time convincing Mr Ho and Ms Tan that they were victims of a scam, as they were deeply influenced by the impersonators.

Anti-Scam Centre's senior investigation officer Sim Yi Cheng said the tricksters would tell the victims exactly what to do and say, even to the police.

The two had also relinquished control of their own bank accounts to the scammers by providing them with their Internet banking details and one-time passwords, he said.

"When you have no control of your account, anyone can do anything; you can receive proceeds from crimes, be it money laundering or terrorism financing, you'll never know," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Sim.

Thankfully, the two finally saw the light and realised they had been scammed.

Mr Ho's $50,000 was returned to him, but the scammers got away with more than $74,000.

Ms Tan added that the money lost is a hard lesson learnt.

"I've really opened my eyes to how complicated these scammers can be," she said.

And she added: "I will never trust any strangers who ask me to do things involving my money."