63 suspects nabbed in CNB blitz; $70k in drugs seized

A total of 63 drug suspects were arrested in an islandwide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Wednesday to yesterday.

The youngest among them is a 17-year-old Singaporean male suspected of drug abuse.

CNB officers seized a variety of drugs, including 209g of heroin, 299g of methamphetamine (also known as "Ice"), 733g of cannabis, 10g of ketamine and one lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamp.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth over $70,500.

Areas covered in the operation include Clementi, Hougang and Punggol.

The bureau highlighted several cases from the blitz. On Wednesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested a 59-year-old Singaporean man suspected of drug trafficking offences in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Street 22. "Along with various drug paraphernalia, CNB seized 12 packets and 107 straws containing about 197g of heroin in a search of the vicinity," the bureau said.

A 61-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in the same area later that day for suspected drug abuse.

Separately, on Wednesday evening, CNB and Singapore Police Force officers raided a hotel room in Balestier Road. A 27-year-old man and 23-year-old woman, both Singaporean, were arrested there. Officers seized about 54g of Ice, 700g of cannabis and one LSD stamp from the room. Various drug paraphernalia and $8,000 in cash were also seized, said CNB.

Another two Singaporean men, aged 24 and 26, were later arrested at the same hotel in a related operation. Drugs and cash were found on them and in their vehicles.

"Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing," said CNB.