62 under probe after raids on unlicensed KTV and other outlets

Fifteen people who were arrested are among 62 people under investigation following raids on unlicensed KTV and other entertainment outlets amid the festive season.

The police said on Monday that a joint enforcement operation from Jan 20 to 29 targeted licensed and unlicensed public entertainment outlets and found seven of the 13 outlets inspected to have committed breaches under liquor, gambling, fire safety and Covid-19 laws.

The 62 people under probe are aged between 25 and 66.

One of those arrested was a 28-year-old man suspected of being involved in secret society activities.

Two allegedly unlicensed outlets that operated with a "KTV concept" were found in Balestier Road.

Two men, aged 34 and 39, believed to be behind them, were arrested for possible violations of liquor laws and will be investigated for operating the two unlicensed outlets.

Another four women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

The operators and 15 patrons, who were allegedly singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the outlets, are being investigated for non-compliance with safe management measures as well.

Another nine men were arrested at a shophouse unit in Upper Thomson Road where they were allegedly found gambling.

One of them, a 30-year-old man, will be investigated for operating and managing an illegal gambling den.

The nine were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1961 and will be investigated for non-compliance with safe management measures.

A restaurant in Mohamed Sultan Road was found to have allegedly allowed the sales and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm. Investigations into the outlet are ongoing.

The operation, led by the Tanglin Police Division, was supported by officers from the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Cheong Chee Ming, commander of the Tanglin Police Division, said: "These operations are part of our ongoing efforts to keep our community safe during this festive period.

"The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in criminal activities. Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly, in accordance with the law."