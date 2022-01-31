SINGAPORE - Fifteen people who were arrested are among 62 people under investigation following raids on unlicensed KTVs and other entertainment outlets amid the festive season.

The police said on Monday (Jan 31) that a joint enforcement operation from Jan 20-29 targeted licensed and unlicensed public entertainment outlets and found seven of the 13 outlets inspected to have committed breaches under the liquor, gambling, fire safety and Covid-19 laws.

The 62 people under probe are aged between 25 and 66.

One of those arrested was a 28-year-old man for his alleged involvement in secret society activities.

Two allegedly unlicensed outlets that operated with a "KTV-concept" were found at a commercial unit located in Balestier Road.

Two men, aged 34 and 39, believed to be behind the two outlets, were arrested for possible violations of liquor laws and will be investigated for operating the unlicensed outlets.

Another four women were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

The operators and 15 patrons, who were allegedly singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit, are being investigated for non-compliance with safe management measures as well.

Another nine men were arrested at a shophouse unit located along Upper Thomson Road where they were allegedly found to be gambling.

One of them, a 30-year-old man, will be investigated for operating and managing an illegal gambling den.

The nine were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1961 and will also be investigated for non-compliance with safe management measures.