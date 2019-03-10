61-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing handbag from 68-year-old woman

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly snatching and stealing a handbag from a 68-year-old woman.

At around 7am on Saturday (March 9), the woman reported that her handbag had been snatched by an unknown man at the void deck of Block 650 Ang Mo Kio Street 61.

Her handbag contained more than $70 in cash, police said in a statement on Sunday.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the suspect through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras. The man was later arrested along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Saturday.

The man is expected to be charged with snatch theft.

Those convicted of snatch theft can be jailed between one and seven years, and caned. The suspect cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.