6 years’ jail for company director who misappropriated over $1.1m from investors

SINGAPORE - A company director was sentenced to six years’ jail on Monday for misappropriating more than $1.1 million of his victims’ monies in an investment ruse involving teakwood.

In 2022, Matthew Goh Tian Si, 45, a director and shareholder of a firm called Prosperity Ventures Global, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutors Stephanie Chew and Tay Jia En said the case involved an egregious abuse of trust.

They added: “As part of its modus operandi, the venture would attract potential investors by guaranteeing generous returns for their investment.

“However, contrary to what the investors were promised, the monies invested were instead dishonestly misappropriated by the accused.”

No restitution has been made to date.

According to court documents, Goh’s father, Goh Toh Heng, 79, who had represented himself as a director of an Indonesia-incorporated company called PT Abby Resources Minerals, is linked to the case.

The outcome of the older man’s case was not disclosed in court documents.

Between December 2014 and July 2016, PT Abby offered investment schemes marketed by Prosperity Ventures to investors in Singapore.

One of the schemes offered a one-year investment with a 24 per cent annual return. Another scheme offered a two-year investment with an annual return of 17 per cent.

The DPPs had said: “PT Abby claimed that the teak trees were grown in two Indonesian plantations located in Sulawesi and Jogjakarta and that they would maintain the trees until maturity before selling them to timber mills at a minimum sale price.”