6 people arrested for payment card fraud involving a ride-hailing company

SINGAPORE - Six people have been arrested for payment card fraud in two separate cases involving a ride-hailing company here, police said on Thursday (Sept 5).

For the first case, police received a report on May 12 that a ride-hailing firm was unable to receive payments from some users' accounts as they had used stolen credit card details to book rides.

Preliminary investigations found that six male suspects, aged between 16 and 55, are believed to be involved in syndicated payment card fraud. Two of them, aged 53 and 55, are believed to have used their debit cards for payment card fraud.

Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) officers established the identities of five men and arrested them between June 13 and Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man is also assisting with investigations. Seven mobile phones, four bank cards, two prepaid cards and several SIM cards were seized.

In the second fraud case, police received information on Tuesday that an 18-year-old teen defrauded the same ride-hailing firm.

Preliminary investigations showed that he is believed to have created several user accounts with the firm using prepaid cards with insufficient funds to book rides.

Related Story 10 nabbed after Grab detects GrabHitch accounts with fraudulent transactions amounting to $41,800 in losses

He is believed to have solicited ride services through these user accounts to accumulate more than $9,000 from other customers of the ride-hailing firm.

CAD officers arrested him on Wednesday. Two mobile phones, two bank cards and several SIM cards were seized.

A person found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police said they take a serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those found breaking the law.