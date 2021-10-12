6 nabbed for alleged links to sex services in massage outlets

Six women, aged between 28 and 39, were arrested for allegedly providing or advertising to provide sexual services in massage parlours, said the Singapore Police Force in a statement yesterday.

They were nabbed following raids by the police on three massage establishments located in Kim Keat Lane, Turf Club Road and Sophia Road last Tuesday and Thursday.

One of the three outlets was found to be allegedly providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence.

The police are investigating.

Individuals found guilty of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

For repeat offenders, the offence carries a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.