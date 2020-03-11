6 nabbed, $143k worth of drugs seized in CNB bust

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers have uncovered the hideout of a suspected drug trafficker and seized $143,000 worth of drugs, including heroin. Six people, three men and three women aged 24 to 44, were arrested, said the CNB in a statement yesterday.

Drugs seized during the bust included heroin, Ice, Ecstasy, cannabis, ketamine and Erimin-5 tablets. They were found hidden in various places including in the hideout, on the six suspects and in one of their cars.

The CNB said that at about 3pm on Monday, a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man arrived in Lorong 1 Toa Payoh by car. Both then went to the hideout, a residential unit, of a suspected 44-year-old male drug trafficker.

Soon after, CNB officers spotted two others, a 33-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, arrive by car and proceed to the same unit.

All four left the unit at about 6.20pm and were arrested on the ground floor after exiting the lift.

CNB said officers found about 126g of Ice, 874g of heroin, 30 Erimin-5 tablets and 111 Ecstasy tablets in a sling bag carried by the 31-year-old male suspect. In his car, about 2g of Ice was found.

In another sling bag, carried by the 43-year-old man, about 61g of cannabis, 134g of Ice, 270g of heroin and 52 Erimin-5 tablets were found.

Meanwhile, about 2g of Ice was in the bag carried by the 33-year-old woman.

Officers from the agency then forced their way into the hideout of the suspected drug trafficker, after he and a 24-year-old woman refused to comply with orders given by the officers.

In the hideout, 24g of Ice, 396g of heroin and 25 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

After the six suspects were arrested, CNB officers conducted a follow-up raid on the official residential address of the suspected drug trafficker in Bukit Batok West Avenue 2. There, about 16g of Ice and a small amount of ketamine was found.

The CNB is investigating the drug activities of all the suspects.

It estimated that the 304g of Ice seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 170 abusers for a week, while the 1.54kg of heroin seized would be enough to feed about 730 abusers for a week.