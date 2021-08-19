6 men aged between 17 and 21 arrested for suspected rioting along Clementi Avenue 2

SINGAPORE - A fight along Clementi Avenue 2 on Tuesday (Aug 17) night has led to the arrests of six men aged between 17 and 21 for rioting.

In a statement on Thursday, the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the fight involving two groups of people at 10.20pm.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the two groups are known to each other and the fight had occurred due to a dispute," the police added.

Four of the men were arrested at the scene.

The remaining two, aged 17 and 18, were arrested the same day, after officers from Clementi Police Division established their identities through follow-up investigations and images from police cameras.

A knife was also seized as a case exhibit.

The police added that two other men and five women, aged between 15 and 43, are currently assisting in investigations.

A 17-year-old suspect, one of the four men arrested at the scene, was charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

If found guilty, he may be imprisoned for up to seven years, fined, caned or subjected to any combination of these punishments.

The police said investigations are ongoing against the remaining 12 people, adding that the offence of rioting carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and caning.

Women are exempted from judicial caning.