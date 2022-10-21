6 charged with offences linked to contraband tobacco goods, cigarettes

SINGAPORE - A man was working for Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force when he allegedly misappropriated prohibited tobacco products, including at least 15 e-vapouriser pods, worth $227 in all.

Chew Soon Loong, 33, who is accused of committing the offence between October 2021 and January 2022, was charged in court on Friday with one count of criminal breach of trust.

The Straits Times understands that he was not an auxiliary police officer at the time of the alleged offence.

According to court documents, he had been tasked to carry out enforcement duties for the Health Sciences Authority.

Another man, Mohamad Nor Amali Halmi, 35, was employed as an assistant enforcement supervisor at a firm called People Advantage, a subsidiary under the Certis group, when he allegedly forged two offence reporting forms against two people - Muhammad Danial Haslee Roslee and Tiangco Janna Mara Cabalona - for possession of prohibited tobacco products.

Nor is said to have signed the documents in their names on or around March 17 and is now accused of two counts of forgery.

Court documents did not disclose details about Danial and Tiangco.

Chew and Nor were among six people who were charged in court on Friday with offences linked to prohibited tobacco goods and contraband cigarettes.

The other four are Steven Nick Gabriel, 29; Vijeyen Sargaren, 30; Mohan Raj Akilan, 31; and Chong Wan Siong, 43.

They are accused of dishonestly receiving stolen items such as prohibited tobacco products that were allegedly misappropriated by a public servant whose identity was not disclosed in court documents.

Between June and July 2021, Mohan allegedly received stolen items, including 40 packs of e-vapouriser pods, worth $1,417 in all.

Steven is said to have received at least 10 packs of contraband cigarettes and one disposable e-vapouriser worth $220 between October and November 2021.

Vijeyen allegedly received at least 20 sticks of contraband cigarettes worth $5 between January and April this year.

Chong is accused of receiving at least 20 sticks of contraband cigarettes worth $5 between May and July. He is also said to have received an opened packet of cigarettes containing at least 10 sticks worth $2.50 on or around July 22.

The court heard on Friday that all six Malaysians intend to plead guilty on Nov 18.

For criminal breach of trust, an offender can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

For each count of receiving stolen property, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.