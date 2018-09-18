$56,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB operation, majority recovered from rubbish bin

SINGAPORE - Drugs with a street value of about $56,000 were seized in an operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Sept 17).

A total of 803g of heroin and 5g of Ice were seized, and four Singaporean men were arrested in the operation, the CNB said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officers arrested a 52-year-old suspected drug abuser near Boon Lay Avenue on Monday afternoon, with a small packet of heroin found on him.

Follow-up investigations found that the man had obtained the heroin from a suspected drug trafficker who was also living in the same area.

CNB officers then made a forced entry into the suspected trafficker's home on the the fourth floor of a housing block, after occupants in the unit repeatedly refused to comply with lawful orders given by the officers.

A 55-year-old and a 63-year-old were arrested inside the unit, and 47g of heroin and 5g of Ice were recovered.

In addition, small amounts of heroin and Ice were recovered from the 55-year-old man.

Officers later searched a rubbish chute linked to the raided unit, and found a total of 756g of heroin in the rubbish bin inside. The heroin was packed in two separate bundles.

Another 51-year-old man, a suspected drug abuser, was also arrested in the operation, after he was spotted behaving suspiciously at a nearby bus stop during the raid.

The CNB said the amount of heroin seized in the operation (803g) is enough to feed the addiction of 382 abusers for a week.

Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin, also called diamorphine, may face the death penalty.