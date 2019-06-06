56 people nabbed in police raids on vice, gambling activities in central Singapore

SINGAPORE - A total of 56 people were nabbed in a five-day operation against vice and gambling activities in parts of central Singapore.

In a statement on Thursday (June 6), the police said that they arrested 31 men and 25 women, aged between 19 and 80.

Over five days, officers from the Central Police Division mounted raids in Jalan Besar, Belilios Road, Syed Alwi, Rangoon Road, Jalan Bukit Merah, Selegie, Kim Tian Road, Lavender Street, Jellico, Foch Road, Upper Cross Street, Jalan Membina, Havelock road, Rowell Road and Beach Road.

A man and six women, who are between the ages of 26 and 41, were arrested for suspected vice-related activities.

Twelve women, aged between 19 and 56, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, while a 61-year-old man was nabbed for obstructing police officers from discharging their duties.

Police said that the 12 women, who are in Singapore on work passes and short term visit passes, were believed to be operating in hotels and rented apartments.

Of the 56 people, 24 men and seven women were arrested for offences under the Remote Gambling Act and Common Gaming Houses Act. They are between 40 and 80 years old.

The police seized 13 computers and cash amounting to over $9,500.

The remaining five men were arrested for immigration-related offences and offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

In the statement, the police advised landlords and hotel owners to ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises.

Anyone who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to $10,000 upon conviction.

Those found guilty of being the owner/occupier and using their premises as a common gaming house face a fine of up to $50,000 and a jail term of up to three years.

Those caught gaming in a common gaming house face a maximum fine of $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

"Police will continue to clamp down on sleaze and criminal activities, the statement said. "Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance to the law."