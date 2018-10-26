55-year-old man arrested for drugging woman, stealing her valuables

SINGAPORE - A 55-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 24) for drugging a woman before stealing her valuables at a hotel in Geylang.

In a statement on Thursday night, the police said that they received a report of a case of theft at a hotel in Geylang Road at about 2am on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was believed to have been drugged before her valuables were stolen.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division were able to establish the identity of the man and arrest him on the same day at Sultan Plaza.

They also seized cash, multiple mobile phones and jewellery from him.

Police said that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases reported since Oct 17.

Anyone found guilty of causing hurt by means of poison may face a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine or caning.

Those convicted of theft in dwelling may be jailed up to seven years and fined.