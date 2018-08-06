55 suspects hauled up for scams exceeding $1.8m

The police have rounded up 30 men and 25 women, aged between 18 and 71, in relation to 77 scams and commercial crime-related cases.

Transactions from the cases exceeded $1.8 million, the police said in a statement yesterday morning.

They were identified after an investigation and rounded up in a five-day operation conducted by Bedok Police Division which started last Monday.

It is understood that the suspects include Singaporeans, Malaysians, Filipinos and Indians. The cases were reported in Pasir Ris, Tampines and Bedok.

The suspects are helping with police investigations.

A police spokesman said the scams include those involving e-commerce, for example, where victims responded to an advertisement on marketing platform Carousell and sent money but did not receive their items.

She added that there were also loan scams, where victims replied to advertisements promising certain interest rates on Facebook.

Other cases include commercial crime-related ones, where firms lodged reports against staff for criminal breach of trust.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee, commander of Bedok Police Division, said: "Police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams, and those found perpetrating scams will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The suspects are being investigated for cheating and may be jailed for up to 10 years if found guilty.

The public is advised to take the following precautions in dealing with scams:

• Do not share your personal information, such as your identification number, with anyone;

• Before performing a transaction, find out how the online site safeguards your interest; and

• Buy goods from authorised dealers. If advanced payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to release your payment to the seller only upon your receipt of the item.

To find out more about scams, the public can go to scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.