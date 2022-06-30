$5,000 fine for man who lied that he tested positive for Covid-19

A man who signed up for a voluntary research study at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), but did not want to turn up for a second session, sent a researcher an e-mail falsely stating that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Paul Chan Kin Nang committed the offence despite knowing that he could withdraw from the study at any time without any penalty.

Yesterday, Chan, 42, was fined $5,000 after he pleaded guilty.

Due to his lies on Sept 6, 2020, two university staff had to be placed on leave of absence until the Ministry of Health (MOH) uncovered the truth about Chan's claims. NTU also temporarily suspended the study's research activities and data collection on campus on Sept 7 that year.

Research activities for that week and the week after were disrupted and NTU had to pay nearly $350 due to the logistical changes.

Defence lawyer Josiah Zee told the court that Chan is a civil servant and was not part of NTU at the time of the offence.

The court heard that Chan had signed up for the research study titled "Studying The Mental Processes In Decision Making". The participants were paid based on the stage of the task.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren said that Chan attended the first session of the study on Sept 1, 2020 and it went smoothly.

The second session was fixed on Sept 7 that year and the researcher sent Chan an e-mail the day before to remind him about it. Chan replied: "I am unable to attend the session tomorrow as I am tested positive for Covid-19 and (am now quarantined) in hospital."

However, he did not test positive for the virus.

In the same e-mail, Chan also asked NTU to pay him for attending the first session.

The researcher responded to the e-mail asking Chan questions such as when he went for Covid-19 testing but did not receive a reply.

The researcher then alerted her colleagues, and an NTU administration manager sent Chan an e-mail on the need to do contact tracing among the researchers.

Chan responded, claiming that his e-mail had been hacked and an unauthorised person had purportedly sent the message containing the lies.

On Sept 7, 2020, MOH told NTU that Chan was not on the ministry's records of positive Covid-19 cases.

Two days later, the administration manager alerted the police about the false alarm. Police officers questioned Chan and he came clean about his lies.