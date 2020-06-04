5 people sentenced over separate offences linked to Covid-19 outbreak

A sex worker breached safe distancing measures and allowed a regular customer to enter her home during the circuit breaker period.

Chinese national Cheng Fengzhao, 38, is a work permit holder and was supposed to be employed as a waitress at an eatery, but she failed to turn up for work.

She was fined $7,000 after pleading guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act yesterday. Cheng paid a monthly fee to some unknown individuals to help her advertise sexual services on different websites.

She lived at a condominium apartment in Jalan Kemaman, near Balestier Road. When the police conducted a raid there at around 3pm on May 5, officers spotted Cheng's regular customer, a 51-year-old man, entering her unit.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Ti-Ting told Senior District Judge Bala Reddy that Cheng had arranged for the man to visit her that day, charging him $100 for her services.

Cheng was one of five people sentenced in court yesterday over offences linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The other four, who were involved in unrelated incidents, are: Arvinish N. Ramakrishnan, 23; Chng Tianxi, 37; George Heng Seng Huat, 54; and Zahari Samat, 60.

Arvinish is a Malaysian and the three other men are Singaporeans.

Chng, a sales executive, was sentenced to four weeks' jail. He had been handed a stay-home notice (SHN) after arriving at Changi Airport from Thailand on March 26.

He was supposed to stay in a room at the Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Singapore, in Somerset Road from then until April 9.

But on April 1, he left his room at around 1.30am and met a friend, Ms Chen Yijun, a Chinese national, at the basement of the building.

They went to his room and Ms Chen left about 31/2 hours later.

Chng continued meeting her and three male friends at the property on separate occasions just days later.

Heng had been given a home quarantine order after he was suspected of being a contact of a Covid-19 case.

The order stated that the freelance safety officer had to remain in his Marine Drive flat from Feb 10 to 24.

On Feb 24, an auxiliary police officer arrived there at around 3.20pm to serve him a revised order, which extended the quarantine period to Feb 25. But Heng was not there as he had stepped out at around 3.15pm to buy a bottle of cough syrup for his mother. He was fined $4,500 yesterday.

Arvinish was fined $4,000 after pleading guilty to one count each of an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and riding a motorcycle shortly after consuming alcohol. He was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years.

He had unlawfully met one of his Malaysian friends, Mr Siddhartha Gauthma Robat, 27, on April 19 and downed about five glasses of liquor.

Arvinish offered to give Mr Siddhartha a lift home later that morning. Mr Siddhartha was riding pillion on Arvinish's motorcycle when a Traffic Police officer stopped them for a spot check in Yishun Avenue 6.

Separately, Zahari returned to Singapore from Batam on April 1.

He was then given an SHN, stating that he had to remain at home until April 15. But he left his North Bridge Road flat on April 8. Zahari was fined $4,500 yesterday.