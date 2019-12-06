5 men hauled in over late-night brawl in Geylang

The police have arrested five men for getting into a brawl in Lorong 1 Geylang on Wednesday.

The men, aged 21 to 47, were arrested in a case of affray, the police said in a statement yesterday.

In a 50-second video shared on Facebook group Sg Chinese Community, about 10 men and one woman in a pink dress are seen fighting on the road as others watch. Several of the men use yellow chairs to attack one another on the pedestrian crossing.

The woman can be heard shouting in Mandarin: "You hit my husband!"

The police were called in at about 11.40pm on Wednesday. Officers from Bedok Police Division were able to identify the men and arrest them within four hours through investigations and ground inquiries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the same group had a dispute at a restaurant in the vicinity earlier that night.

Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone found guilty in a case of affray can be jailed up to a year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Jean Iau