5 men arrested in raid of a residential unit; 147g of heroin, 1kg of ice seized by CNB

SINGAPORE - Five Singaporean men, aged between 48 and 58, were arrested for suspected drug activities in a raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (July 4).

A total of about 1kg of ice, 147g of heroin, and 1g of cannabis were seized from a residential unit in Bukit Merah, said CNB on Tuesday (July 5).

The drugs have an estimated street value of $223,000, and 1kg of ice, or crystal methamphetamine, can feed the addiction of about 600 abusers for a week.

CNB officers raided the unit in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Merah on Monday afternoon. The officers entered by force as the suspected drug offenders refused to open the door.

A total of 39g of ice, 9g of heroin, and $6,000 in cash were found on a 57-year-old man, the registered occupant of the unit. Another 31g of heroin was recovered from a 58-year-old man, and a small amount of ice was found on a 55-year-old man.

Officers found another 1,023g of ice, 107g of heroin, 1g of cannabis, as well as various drug-related paraphernalia after they searched the unit.

Investigations into the suspects' drug activites are ongoing, said CNB.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin or 250g of methamphetamine, they may face the mandatory death penalty.