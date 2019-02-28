5 men arrested after fight in Woodlands coffee shop

SINGAPORE - Five men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, the police said on Thursday (Feb 28).

The authorities received several reports of a group of people fighting at a coffee shop in Block 167 Woodlands Street 11 at around 9.45pm on Saturday (Feb 23).

A 47-year-old man was injured but he refused to be taken to hospital.

The group involved in the fight fled the scene before the police arrived.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division established the identities of the men, aged 24 to 55, through ground inquiries and investigations, and arrested them on Wednesday and Thursday.

Those convicted of rioting may be jailed up to seven years and caned.

Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows a group of men fighting in the coffee shop, with one man using a red chair to hit another man.