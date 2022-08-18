5 men, 2 women arrested as illegal drugs worth $268,000 are seized in CNB raids

SINGAPORE - The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested seven people in anti-drug operations on Wednesday (Aug 17).

When its officers raided a unit at Boon Lay Drive that morning, two men, aged 37 and 39, struggled violently in a bid to escape. The officers used necessary force to subdue and arrest them, said CNB.

They also arrested a 41-year-old woman who was hiding behind a condiments rack in the unit.

About 26g of cannabis, three tablets believed to be controlled drugs and various drug paraphernalia were seized, while about 26g of heroin and 10g of "Ice" were found among one of the men's belongings.

The officers also recovered a blue Ikea bag from a rubbish chute containing seven bundles and packets that had about 2.52kg of heroin and various drug paraphernalia, which the suspects were believed to have tried to dispose of.

In a second operation on the same day, CNB officers raided a unit at Fernvale Street and arrested a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman.

About 1.13kg of heroin, 4g of "Ice", 2g of vegetable matter believed to contain controlled drugs, one tablet believed to be a controlled drug, and various drug paraphernalia were found and seized.